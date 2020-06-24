Simmons, Jacqueline M.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved mom of Donna (Dennis) Hilkenkamp, Gail Simmons, John (Amy) Simmons, Deborah Lee and Mary (Wally Elder) Arnold. Dearest grandmother of Jessica (Matt), Dylan (Kerri), Alyssa, Andrew, Collin, Audrey, Teresa, Clare and the late Denny and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Skylar and Dallas; dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 25, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.