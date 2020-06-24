Jacqueline M. Simmons
Simmons, Jacqueline M.

Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Beloved mom of Donna (Dennis) Hilkenkamp, Gail Simmons, John (Amy) Simmons, Deborah Lee and Mary (Wally Elder) Arnold. Dearest grandmother of Jessica (Matt), Dylan (Kerri), Alyssa, Andrew, Collin, Audrey, Teresa, Clare and the late Denny and Ryan. Great-grandmother of Skylar and Dallas; dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, June 25, 9:30 a.m. to Assumption Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday, 5-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
