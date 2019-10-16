|
|
Sutterer, Jacqueline Marie
(nee Welsch), 84, on Monday October 14, 2019.
Beloved wife of 66 years to Clarence Sutterer. Loving mother of Deborah (Patrick) Houlihan, Suzanne (Darrel) Radake, Cynthia (Alan) Gales, and Stephen (Pamela) Sutterer. Loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 6, and great great grandmother of 1.
Services: Memorial Mass Friday October 18, 9:30am at St. Mary Magdalen, Brentwood. Interment private. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019