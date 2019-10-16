St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen
Brentwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Sutterer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Marie Sutterer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline Marie Sutterer Obituary

Sutterer, Jacqueline Marie

(nee Welsch), 84, on Monday October 14, 2019.

Beloved wife of 66 years to Clarence Sutterer. Loving mother of Deborah (Patrick) Houlihan, Suzanne (Darrel) Radake, Cynthia (Alan) Gales, and Stephen (Pamela) Sutterer. Loving grandmother of 9, great grandmother of 6, and great great grandmother of 1.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday October 18, 9:30am at St. Mary Magdalen, Brentwood. Interment private. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now