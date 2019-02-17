Meeks, Jacqueline Jackie (nee Gatzke) Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Meeks; dear mother of Debra L. (Mark) Berrey, late Kelly (Kirk) Nickels and Caroline (Dave) Stallwitz; dear sister of the late Nancy (Donald) Keipp. Our dear grandma, great grandma, aunt, cousin and friend. Memorial to the would be appreciated. Services: Funeral Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, 10 a.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home, 7027 Gravois Ave., 63116. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation Monday 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline "Jackie" Meeks.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
7027 Gravois Ave
St. Louis, MO 63116
(314) 352-2600
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019