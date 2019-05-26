|
Friedeck, Jacqueline Rose Mother Trout (nee Zurfehr) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Friedeck; loving mother of Kathy (Jack) Marty, Mark (Anna) Friedeck, Charles (Ye Dandan) Friedeck, Chris (Sue) Friedeck, Ben (Candi) Friedeck and Jim Friedeck; dear grandmother and great-grandmother to many; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Jacqueline never met a stranger, was always ready to talk, and was a blessing to all who knew her. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. to Mary Queen of Peace Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019