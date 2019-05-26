St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Mother Jacqueline Rose "Trout" Friedeck

Friedeck, Jacqueline Rose Mother Trout (nee Zurfehr) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jerome Friedeck; loving mother of Kathy (Jack) Marty, Mark (Anna) Friedeck, Charles (Ye Dandan) Friedeck, Chris (Sue) Friedeck, Ben (Candi) Friedeck and Jim Friedeck; dear grandmother and great-grandmother to many; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend to all. Jacqueline never met a stranger, was always ready to talk, and was a blessing to all who knew her. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, May 30, 10:30 a.m. to Mary Queen of Peace Church for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Visitation Wednesday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
