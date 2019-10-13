Swope, Jacqueline

Passed away on Oct. 8, 2019 at age 80 at Evelyn's House Hospice. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob) Swope, sister of Larry (Jonella) Birlin; Barbara (the late Gary) Gillespi:, Ken (MaryEllen) Birlin; Terry (Chuck) Rohde; stepmother to Deborah Blue; Mark (Sandy) Swope; Louise (Dave) Jenkins; Richard (Julie) Swope; step-grandmother to Zeph (Elizabeth) Swope, Sarah (Matt) Marksmeier,

Catherine , Paul, Anna Swope, Crystal (Cody) Catlett, Justin Blue, Elliot, Ryan Turner, Ashley Carrier, Sydney (Chris) Fordyce, Jordan Swope, step-great-grandmother to Autry Turner, Braylon, Taydon Fordyce, Finn, Max, Lucy Swope, Caydence Catlett, Oliver Marksmeier. Godmother to Ella Rohde, Gracie Driskill, aunt to Andy (Teresa) Rohde, Melissa (Ryan) Nevitt, great-aunt and nanny to Peyton and Reid Nevitt. Great-aunt to Ella, Oliver, Henry Rohde. Longtime friend of Bob, Matt (Kristen) Driskill.

Daughter of the late John and Vera Birlin and sister of the late Franciscan Sr. Pat Birlin.

Jackie was a former Franciscan sister at Franciscan Sisters of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in St. Louis, Sister Mary Lawrence. She was a teacher/ counselor for 31 years at Parkway Schools.

Services: Memorial Mass at St. Catherine Laboure Church, October, 21, 11 a.m. Send no flowers or gifts, memorials may be sent to Evelyn's House Hospice.