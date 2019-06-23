St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Tucker, Jacqueline an early advocate for hospice care in the U.S., died Friday, June 21, 2019 in her home. She was 79. Jackie, a registered nurse, was director of the department of education at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood for 23 years. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters Terri (Tom), Tracy (Wes), and Trudy (Harpo); sister Jan; granddaughters Zach (Madi), Tucker (Casey), Megan (Cole), Becca and Kristen; and great-granddaughter Éowyn. Services will be held later. Donations to MU Sinclair School of Nursing, https://nursing.missouri.edu/giving/how-to-donate/. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 23, 2019
