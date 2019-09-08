St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Tucker, Jacqueline

an early advocate for hospice care in the U.S., died Friday, June 21, 2019 in her home. She was 79. Jackie, a registered nurse, was director of the department of education at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood for 23 years. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters Terri (Tom), Tracy (Wesley), and Trudy (John); sister Jan; granddaughters Zach (Madi), Tucker (Casey), Megan (Cole), Becca and Kristen; and great-granddaughter Eowyn.

Services: Memorial Visitation Sat., Sept. 14, from 11am -1pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood. Donations to MU Sinclair School of Nursing, https://nursing.missouri.edu/giving/how-to-donate/. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
