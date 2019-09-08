|
|
Tucker, Jacqueline
an early advocate for hospice care in the U.S., died Friday, June 21, 2019 in her home. She was 79. Jackie, a registered nurse, was director of the department of education at St. Joseph Hospital in Kirkwood for 23 years. She is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters Terri (Tom), Tracy (Wesley), and Trudy (John); sister Jan; granddaughters Zach (Madi), Tucker (Casey), Megan (Cole), Becca and Kristen; and great-granddaughter Eowyn.
Services: Memorial Visitation Sat., Sept. 14, from 11am -1pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood. Donations to MU Sinclair School of Nursing, https://nursing.missouri.edu/giving/how-to-donate/. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019