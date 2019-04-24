Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn Ann Puetz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Puetz, Jacquelyn Ann (nee Greener) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, April 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Dear wife of the late Virgil C. Puetz for 60 years; and beloved mother of Ellen (Jim) Wojcicki, Susan (Martin) Lenihan, Nancy (Ray) Ruzicka, Daniel (Susan) Puetz, Michael (Donna) Puetz, Joyce DiStefano, the late Patricia Puetz, Joan (Michael) Hannegan and Carol (Jeff) Wilmes; cherished grandma, greatgrandma, aunt, and friend. Jackie graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended Fontbonne University. Jackie and Virgil joyfully raised nine children with hard work, fun, and love. Her primary life vocation was that of an exceptional caregiver. She was a faithful member of Immacolata Catholic Church for over 50 years. She volunteered her talents for many years with Birthright by helping with support services for pregnant women. She enjoyed playing games and baking delicious cookies with her grandchildren. She liked vacationing to many places including Door County, Wisconsin. Through her strong faith in God, she made the world a better place with her gentle smile, kind heart, and love of family and friends. Jackie's family has heartfelt gratitude to both Cardinal Ritter Senior Services and Dolan Memory Care Homes for their care partners' compassionate service to her. Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, MO on Friday, April 26. Visitation commencing at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. Memorial contributions appreciated to Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122. Please specify contribution to the Virgil and Jacquelyn Greener Puetz '47 Endowed Scholarship.

Puetz, Jacquelyn Ann (nee Greener) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, April 20, 2019 at the age of 89. Dear wife of the late Virgil C. Puetz for 60 years; and beloved mother of Ellen (Jim) Wojcicki, Susan (Martin) Lenihan, Nancy (Ray) Ruzicka, Daniel (Susan) Puetz, Michael (Donna) Puetz, Joyce DiStefano, the late Patricia Puetz, Joan (Michael) Hannegan and Carol (Jeff) Wilmes; cherished grandma, greatgrandma, aunt, and friend. Jackie graduated from Ursuline Academy and attended Fontbonne University. Jackie and Virgil joyfully raised nine children with hard work, fun, and love. Her primary life vocation was that of an exceptional caregiver. She was a faithful member of Immacolata Catholic Church for over 50 years. She volunteered her talents for many years with Birthright by helping with support services for pregnant women. She enjoyed playing games and baking delicious cookies with her grandchildren. She liked vacationing to many places including Door County, Wisconsin. Through her strong faith in God, she made the world a better place with her gentle smile, kind heart, and love of family and friends. Jackie's family has heartfelt gratitude to both Cardinal Ritter Senior Services and Dolan Memory Care Homes for their care partners' compassionate service to her. Services: Visitation and Funeral Mass at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road, Richmond Heights, MO on Friday, April 26. Visitation commencing at 9:30 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery following the Mass. Memorial contributions appreciated to Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Rd, St. Louis, MO 63122. Please specify contribution to the Virgil and Jacquelyn Greener Puetz '47 Endowed Scholarship. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close