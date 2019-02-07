Eisele, Jacquelyn nee Kelly, of St. Charles, MO, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Mon., Feb. 4, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Eisele; cherished daughter of the late John Leo and Jane Kelly; devoted mother of Mary (Richard) Fischer, Jane (Warren) Hallam, Carol (Kurt) Behlmann, Lawrence Eisele, Jacquelyn Cox; loving grandmother of eight; treasured great-grandmother of seven; dear sister of Mary Jane (the late George) Corcoran, and John (Terri) Kelly. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay St., St. Charles, MO, where friends may call Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass on Sat., Feb. 9 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1424 1st Capitol Dr., St. Charles, MO at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Florissant. Visit Baue.com.
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019