Jacquelyn "Jackie" Horwitz

Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery
650 White Road
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Horwitz, Jacquelyn A. "Jackie"

Denver, formerly of St. Louis, MO, October 1, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney William Horwitz; mother of Teri M. Love, Tampa, FL, Dr. Lon R. (Mindy) Horwitz, Denver, and Dr. Todd A. Horwitz, Tampa, FL; grandmother of Kelli Piercefield, Tristin Love, the late Tyler Love, Dr. Brittany R. Staples, Ian A. Staples, Hannah Ida Louise Horwitz, Jennifer Horwitz, and Cynthia Horwitz; great-grandmother of Tyler & Dax Piercefield.

Services: Graveside service and interment Friday, October 4, 1:00 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Memorial contributions preferred to St. Louis area Humane Society of Missouri and ASPCA. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
funeral home direction icon