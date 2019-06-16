|
|
LaMartina, Jacquelynn Jackie (nee Julius) 77, originally of St. Louis, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Jackie is survived by the love of her life of over 52 years, Joseph LaMartina, her 2 sons, Jay and Chris LaMartina, and her daughter, Jocelynn Simpson. Our beloved NeeNee will be missed by her 13 grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew, Emma, Anna, Mia, Lily, Emily, Louisa, and Rogers LaMartina and Michael, Caroline, Elizabeth, and Cate Simpson. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend to many. Services: Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, July 2, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. 63117. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 2, 9:00-10:30 a.m. at church. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019