Schneider, Jacqulyn Jackie (nee Barron) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James L. Schneider; dear mother of Judy (Vincent) Biondo, Jody and James (Rebecca) Schneider; dear grandmother of Jennifer, Michael, Sabrina, Daphne and Anna; dear sister of Carleen (Jim) Girardier; our dear aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 1, 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019