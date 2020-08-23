1/
James A. "Jim" Bemke

Bemke, James "Jim" A.

73 of, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas passed away on August 6, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 27, 1946 to Raymond Francis and Dorothy Marie (Frohlich) Bemke.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandy (Bemke) Schomig (Jack). Jim is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Mary Jo (Angelo) Bemke; children, Jennifer (Bemke) Fetsch (Jim) and Steve Bemke (Amie); grandchildren, Ryan and Jake Fetsch, Morgan and Brayden Bemke; and sister, Linda (Bemke) Bryant (Chuck).

Jim was a proud Army Veteran who served in Massweiler, Germany as a Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Specialist.

His adult career was spent in the retail floral business in St. Louis, Missouri with the Kruse­Grimm-Brix family. He flourished in the retail floral business and was enormously proud of Grimm & Gorly in West St. Louis County. He received many recognition awards from the Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce, including the Outstanding Business Person award from the Chamber of Commerce in 1980. During this period, he also became a Shriner with Moolah Temple in the "Marching 48", Arab Patrol Unit. He continued to dedicate his talents, time and passion of doing for others and became President of his Unit in 1997.

He loved hunting, fishing, golfing and family gatherings.

Jim Bemke was a man who had only goodness in his heart and soul. A kind man, generous of his time, talents and his heart. He loved deeply, laughed heartily, and with a twinkle in his eye like his dear father when at a time to tease. He was a man of persistence, perseverance, determination and opportunity who did not let adversity stop him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 3:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 W. Clay Street, St. Charles, MO. A Memorial Gathering will follow the service from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to Shriners Hospitals for Children – St. Louis. Visit Baue.com




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811

