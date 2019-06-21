De Santis, Jr., James A. Jimmy on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Beloved son of the late Dorothy De Santis (nee Dorsey) and James De Santis Sr.; dearest brother of Kimberly Kim Vallero; dear uncle of Lauren (Jack) Williamson; great-uncle of Dominic, Maks and Henry Williamson; our dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. Jimmy was an avid jet skier and loved four wheelers and cars. Services: Memorial visitation Sunday, June 23, 5:30 p.m. until Memorial service at 6:45 p.m. at STYGAR FLORISSANT CHAPEL AND CREMATION CENTER, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd., Florissant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marygrove or Partner for Pets. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 21, 2019