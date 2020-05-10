Grimes, James A. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Grimes (nee Morrissey) for 69 years; beloved Dad of Patty (John) Hurst, Mary Gail (Dave) Doyle, Tracy (Vic) Hoffmeister and the late James Jr. (survived Teri) Grimes; dear grandpa of 12; great-grandpa of 32; great-great-grandpa of 2; dear brother of Florence Webb, Mary Schultz and the late Danny, Betty, Richard, John, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was retired from Teamster Local 600. Services: Due to COVID-19, private visitation and service at Kutis South County. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.