James A. Grimes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grimes, James A. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Grimes (nee Morrissey) for 69 years; beloved Dad of Patty (John) Hurst, Mary Gail (Dave) Doyle, Tracy (Vic) Hoffmeister and the late James Jr. (survived Teri) Grimes; dear grandpa of 12; great-grandpa of 32; great-great-grandpa of 2; dear brother of Florence Webb, Mary Schultz and the late Danny, Betty, Richard, John, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was retired from Teamster Local 600. Services: Due to COVID-19, private visitation and service at Kutis South County. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Kutis South County
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved