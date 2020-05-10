Or Copy this URL to Share

Grimes, James A. Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Joan Grimes (nee Morrissey) for 69 years; beloved Dad of Patty (John) Hurst, Mary Gail (Dave) Doyle, Tracy (Vic) Hoffmeister and the late James Jr. (survived Teri) Grimes; dear grandpa of 12; great-grandpa of 32; great-great-grandpa of 2; dear brother of Florence Webb, Mary Schultz and the late Danny, Betty, Richard, John, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim was retired from Teamster Local 600. Services: Due to COVID-19, private visitation and service at Kutis South County. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.



