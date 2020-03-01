St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
James A. Inlow

James A. Inlow Obituary

Inlow, James A.

passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy C. Inlow. Loving father of Alice A. Inlow.

Mr. Inlow served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was also the owner of Modern Automotive from 1955 until 1983 in Ellisville, Missouri.

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Emerson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or International Essential Tremor Foundation. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020
More information