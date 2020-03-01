|
Inlow, James A.
passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy C. Inlow. Loving father of Alice A. Inlow.
Mr. Inlow served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was also the owner of Modern Automotive from 1955 until 1983 in Ellisville, Missouri.
Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Emerson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or International Essential Tremor Foundation. Visitation Wednesday 5-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020