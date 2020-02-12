St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anselm Parish
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Parish
James A. Monteleone M.D.

James A. Monteleone M.D. Obituary

Monteleone, James A., M.D.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Monteleone, M.D. (nee Brennan); loving father of J. Patrick (Lisa) Monteleone; cherished grandfather of Gabriel and Dacey Monteleone.

Dr. Monteleone was a Professor Emeritus at St. Louis University School of Medicine and practiced at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for 34+ years.

Services: Visitation Friday, Feb. 14th, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish. Interment private. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
