|
|
Monteleone, James A., M.D.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, February 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Monteleone, M.D. (nee Brennan); loving father of J. Patrick (Lisa) Monteleone; cherished grandfather of Gabriel and Dacey Monteleone.
Dr. Monteleone was a Professor Emeritus at St. Louis University School of Medicine and practiced at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for 34+ years.
Services: Visitation Friday, Feb. 14th, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Anselm Parish. Interment private. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020