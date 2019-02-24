|
Willibrand, Dr. James A., D.D.S. returned to the Lord peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor A. Willibrand (nee Senger); dear father of the late Christy Murray and the late Dr. Steven (Lori) Willibrand; loving grandfather of Emily Murray, Julie Murray (Dan) Kozikowski, Courtney (Rick) Proctor, and Tyler Willibrand. Father-in-law of George (Lee) Murray; dear brother of Bonnie (Al) Schmidt and the late Dick (the late Melba) Willibrand; dear uncle, great-grandfather and friend. Jim was raised in Westphalia, MO. He was a beloved dentist until his retirement. Known for his quick wit and often corny jokes, Dr. Jim was a friend to everyone and will be missed. Services: Funeral Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Louis Priory School, 500 S. Mason Rd, St Louis, MO. 63141. www.boppchapel.com
