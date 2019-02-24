St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for James Willibrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. James A. Willibrand D.D.S.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dr. James A. Willibrand D.D.S. Obituary
Willibrand, Dr. James A., D.D.S. returned to the Lord peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor A. Willibrand (nee Senger); dear father of the late Christy Murray and the late Dr. Steven (Lori) Willibrand; loving grandfather of Emily Murray, Julie Murray (Dan) Kozikowski, Courtney (Rick) Proctor, and Tyler Willibrand. Father-in-law of George (Lee) Murray; dear brother of Bonnie (Al) Schmidt and the late Dick (the late Melba) Willibrand; dear uncle, great-grandfather and friend. Jim was raised in Westphalia, MO. He was a beloved dentist until his retirement. Known for his quick wit and often corny jokes, Dr. Jim was a friend to everyone and will be missed. Services: Funeral Mass and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Louis Priory School, 500 S. Mason Rd, St Louis, MO. 63141. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now