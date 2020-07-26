Clarkson, James Adams "Jim"

James Adams "Jim" Clarkson, a friend to everyone he met, died July 15, 2020 at the age of 79 with his loving wife, Carol, by his side. He is survived by three children, Anthony Clarkson, Elizabeth Zurlinden (Paul), and Connie Caspari; and five grandchildren, Jase, Jack, Kara, Will and Ashley.

Born in St. Louis, Clarkson (a.k.a. "Pinckney"), a 1958 graduate of St. Louis Country Day School, was described in his senior yearbook as "extremely well-skilled in the art of having a good time." He loved time spent with his classmates, friends, and family, especially when playing any racquet sport or water skiing on weekends.

An outstanding athlete, Jim was honored in 1978 with induction into the Saint Louis Country Day School Hall of Fame for baseball. Yet, the highlight of his athletic career was on the set of the movie, Field of Dreams, located in Dyersville, Iowa. While participating in a Fantasy Baseball Camp, he got a two-run double into the cornfield off the pitch of Cardinal Hall of Famer, Bob Gibson, to achieve a come from behind victory to win the camp championship.

After a successful career in business and manufacturing, Jim stepped into the leadership role at Sunshine Ministries, St. Louis' oldest shelter for homeless men. With his boundless compassion for everyone, Jim dedicated his life to serving inner city neighbors in need. Within a few years, he and Carol together expanded the ministry to care for the lives of women, families and at-risk youth living in poverty, as well as creating a residential recovery program offering men a path to building sustainable, productive lives. To recognize Jim's dedication to the St. Louis community, his alma mater, Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri honored him with their Alumni Achievement Award and St. Louis Country Day School awarded him the Honor Medal.

His commitment to community, friends and family was rooted in his deep faith. He is now at peace with his Lord and Savior.

Services: Due to the current pandemic, there will not be a Memorial service at this time. Interment will be private for the family at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Sunshine Ministries, P.O. Box 66880, St. Louis, MO 63166 or a charity of one's choice.

