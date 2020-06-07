Palmer, James Addison

68, of High Ridge passed on Mon. May 25, 2020 at his home with immediate family in attendance.

Beloved husband of Carol Palmer (nee Vogel). Dear son of the late Lloyd and Adelaide Palmer. Loving father Robert B. Palmer. Dear brother of Robert (Pam) Palmer, son-in-law of Faith Vogel and brother-in-law to Nancy Vogel. Special friend of the family, Cassidy Warne.

James graduated from Central Missouri State University with a degree in HVAC. He worked in the heating and cooling industry for forty years. He was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 36. James served on the board of the National Environmental Balancing Board, AABC and TABB credential agencies.

In 1986 he formed his own company where he worked until his retirement. He founded a partnership with his wife, sister and brother-in-law as Old Sugar Creek Farm where he oversaw the family horse hay business for over 30 years.

His passion for motorcycles and touring was a lifetime pastime. He rode all over the USA as far as California and Oregon. He was a member of the Euro Motor Union of Greater St. Louis where he enjoyed the comradery of his fellow bikers.

Services: A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 from 11-1:00pm at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr. Fenton, MO.

Following the memorial, there will be an outdoor celebration of life at the family home from 4-6:00pm. Family request mask to be worn. Family request in lieu of flowers donations to the GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer or Chanel 9 may be designated in Jims honor.