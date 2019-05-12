Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Alan "Jim" DeBrecht. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DeBrecht, James Jim Alan 59 of Lenexa, KS was born June 17, 1959 in St. Charles, MO, passed from this earth suddenly on May 2, 2019. Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, KS at 10 a.m. with a memorial service beginning at 11 a.m. and inurnment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Jim was preceded in death by his father, Donald DeBrecht; mother, Mary Lou DeBrecht; brother, Pat DeBrecht; brother-inlaw, Kirk Slater; and his father-in-law, Robert Slater. Jim is survived by his wife, Roxann Slater-DeBrecht of the home; his children Ryan and Hailey DeBrecht of Louisburg, KS, Tyler DeBrecht of Lenexa, KS, Metra and Doug Holz of Leawood, KS, Sarah Malekyar and Danny Prock of North Kansas City, MO, Angie Malekyar and Shane Perry of Kansas City, MO and Juan Lopez Fonseca of Mexico City, Mexico. Jim also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, who lovingly call him Papa Jim; Sophia, Aiden and Logan Holz of Leawood, KS, Lily Etters, and Xander and Axel Malekyar of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by brothers; Tom and Tammy DeBrecht of St. Peters, MO, Mike DeBrecht of St. Charles, MO, Mitch and Sarah DeBrecht of Urbandale, IA, Dan DeBrecht of St. Louis, MO, Lisa and David Reardon of Olathe, KS and his mother-in-law Stella Slater of Lenexa, KS along with a huge circle of family and friends. Jim was an avid wrestler, track, baseball and football player in high school and received a full scholarship for football to Drake University in Des Moines, IA, where he graduated with a teaching degree in physical education. Jim was a pipeline operator for Magellan Midstream Partners for the last 28 years and had recently retired on January 4, 2019. The number one most important thing for Jim was family and he was always there no matter what for his wife, children and grandchildren. Jim was so proud of his family and was heavily involved in all of their lives. Jim loved to watch the Chiefs, KC Royals and KU Basketball and loved to give them all lots of advice. He was taken too soon from this earth, but he has left millions of wonderful memories for those of us left behind, and he will be missed dearly by many. The family has set up a Jim DeBrecht Memorial Fund at City Union Mission of Kansas City, MO, where he and Roxann were financial supporters for 8 years. Donations can be sent to City Union Mission, 1100 E. 11th St., Kansas City, MO 64106, Jim DeBrecht in the memo line. Arrangements: Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., Kansas City, Kansas 66112, 913-334-3366.

