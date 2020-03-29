Headley, James Alan

71, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on March 24, 2020 from the complications of Parkinson's Disease. Jim was born on June 13, 1948 in Bryan, Ohio, to Harley Headley and Clela (Bowers) Headley of Stryker, Ohio.

Jim graduated from Stryker High School and Adrian College, Michigan, and earned his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa, where he met Judith Ann Herrin of Decatur, Illinois. Married on May 30, 1975, they moved to Houston, Texas, where he worked as a research chemist for Texaco. Inc. for 29 years.

He is survived by his wife and daughters, Alison Elaine of St. Louis and Megan Faye of Austin, his son-in-law Luiz Tauil and grandsons Ian James and Max Muniz.

He will be missed by his sister, Joan Headley (St. Louis), sister and brother-in-law Nancy (Herrin) and Richard Robinson, Joy, Illinois, and nieces and nephews Dawn Chesterman, Tiffany McCampbell, Scott Mastin, Lara Farr, and Jacob Robinson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Karen Mastin (Huntington, Indiana).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Louis Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Association,

(apdaparkinson.org/community/st-louis/). The family plans to hold a celebration of his life at a later date.

