Siems, James Allen Jim of Peoria, AZ, formally from Fenton, MO passed away on May 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Glenn, mother Marion, and brother David. He leaves behind his brother Paul (Terry) Siems, daughters Angie Anglin (Jim Little) and Tricia Siems. Stepson Greg Klingelhut. Grandchildren Logan Siems; Emma, Garrison, Riley, Jackson, and Alex Anglin. Along with many friends across the world. Services: Funeral Thurs. 10 AM, Visitation Weds. 4 - 8, Jay B. Smith (Fenton), Interment Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. jaybsmith.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019