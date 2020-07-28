Daar II, James Anderson

James has gone to be with his Heavenly Father July 22, 2020.

James was a loyal and compassionate husband, father and friend.

James is survived by his beloved wife Carol Daar (nee Sewell). Loving father and father-in-law of Jill (Jason) Woodard, James (Suzan) Weller, Daniel (Barbara) Weller, Robert (Vickie) Weller; dear grandfather of Aiden, Avery, Grant, Harrison, Garrett, Jackson, Jamie, Josh, Jacob and Jordan.

Services: Family and friends are invited to a Memorial visitation, August 2, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Rockwood Bible Church, 2425 Glencoe Rd., Wildwood, MO 63038. Memorial service to follow at 3 p.m.