Wright, James Arden

Died peacefully 22 August 2020 at the age of 97. Born in St. Louis, 14 June 1923, he was the son of "Jack" John Dewitt Wright and "Vee" Verena Hannah Althaus and spouse of the late Eleanor Straub Wright whom he married in 1947 at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church. Although a native of St. Louis and long-time Webster Groves resident, between 1929 and 1934 his family lived in Omaha, Nebraska, where Jim attended Dundee School through sixth grade. Returning to Webster High School in 1935 and graduating in 1941. He received a scholarship to Princeton University in New Jersey and attended for two years 1941–1943 before World War II service.

The Army sent him to the Army Specialist Training Program (ASTP), which continued his engineering education at the University of Florida and Ohio State University. Having completed ASTP training he was assigned to the 63rd Infantry Division, 253rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, Headquarters Company, which he served as Battalion radio repairman, mainly in France. He was awarded a Bronze Star. Later he also served the 3113 Signal Corps Service Battalion and the Transatlantic Submarine Cable Station at Cherbourg where he was Chief Cable Technician. Discharged in 1946, he returned to Princeton University and graduated Cum Laude with a B. S. degree in Electrical Engineering in 1947 (as class of 1945).

Jim first practiced engineering at Ajax Electrothermic in Trenton, New Jersey. Then in the summer of 1949 found a job back in St. Louis with the White Rodgers Division of Emerson Electric, where he managed the appliance controls engineer division and worked designing controls for washing machines, dishwashers, thermostats, and clothes dryers. In 1977 he moved to Detroit and worked with United Technologies' Automotive Division from which he retired in 1993. With these companies he has twenty-three electronic parts patents.

Throughout his life Jim remained active in both Boy Scouting and the church. A highlight of scouting occurred in 1937, when he attended the National Jamboree in Washington, D.C. and the World Jamboree in Veenendahl, Netherlands. Later he supported scout troops at Webster Presbyterian and Cherry Hill Presbyterian, running Eagle Scout preparation and God and Country programs. He served both churches as a deacon, trustee, elder, Sunday School teacher, and leader of various groups.

In retirement he wrote his autobiography. He and Elly returned to St. Louis in 2000 and moved into the Laclede Groves Retirement Community in 2004, where he has since lived. He enjoyed playing bridge and writing letters, particularly to the remaining members of the WGHS class of 1941 for which he and Elly planned many reunions.

Jim is survived by two daughters Carol Whitton (Tom) of St. Louis and Betsy Harlan (Bob) of Hillsboro, as well as grandsons Cory Whitton of Raleigh, North Carolina and Troy Whitton of St. Louis. He will be buried in Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood alongside Elly.

At the family's request, please no flowers. There will be a private visitation. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery, Kirkwood, MO. The family is being served by Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street, St. Louis, MO 63019. 314-832-7770