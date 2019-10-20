|
|
Allen, James B.
Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on October 12, 2019.
Beloved husband of Virginia 'Ginny' Allen (nee Schildroth); loving father of Michelle (Tim) Mossinghoff and the late James B. (Melodi Fischer survives) Allen, Jr; devoted grandfather of Sarah, John Thomas, Julia Rose and families; dear brother of Julia Eilerman, Daniel and David Allen, and the late Robert, Virginia, Violet, Mary Ann and Maxine; good friend and fishing buddy to many. James was founder and President of Clayton Hanley Insurance Services for 30 years.
Services: Private service at Kutis South County Chapel, then to Assumption Catholic Church on Tue., Oct. 22 for 10 a.m. memorial Mass. Inurnment later at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Mary's High School or Masses preferred.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019