Boyer, James B. age 92, of Hillsboro, formerly of Old Mines, MO (Frogtown), on March 1, 2019. Beloved husband for 61 years to Verna Boyer, nee Peters. Beloved father of Karen (Robert) Freese; preceded in death by son James R. Boyer. A dear grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Jim worked 40 years for the Anheuser Bush Brewery, was a member of the U.S. Merchant Marine from 1942-47; and proud U.S. Army Korean War Veteran 1950-1952. Services: Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m. Wed., March 6, Hoffmeister South County Chapel, 1515 Lemay Ferry Rd. Interment to follow in Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation at funeral home 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.
