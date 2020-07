Gunther, James Barry

passed away July 14, 2020 at the age of 86. He leaves his wife Shirley Gunther of 64 years and his children James, Lisa, Michael, Becky and Timothy.

Barry was a devoted husband, kind brother, loving father, caring grandfather and mentor to all.

Services: Funeral July 31, 9:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Eureka. Mask required.