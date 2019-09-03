|
|
Guire, James Benjamin "Ben"
passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Sandra D. Guire "Sandy"; dear father of Sandy Guire; godfather to Tim Harris, Mike Harris and Teresa Harris Schroeder; dear friend of Shirley Harris, Lee Schmitz and many cherished loved ones.
Services: A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 3, 2019