Malone, James Bernard Wren James Bernard Wren Malone passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. He is survived by his parents James Wren Malone and Eileen (Sullivan) Malone. Also a sister Mary Malone and niece Shannon Hyunadi and nephew John Hyunadi, and loving aunts and uncles. Donations can be made to Hilljack House, where he served on the Board of Directors.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bernard "Wren" Malone.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019