Dorr, James Bowlin Jim of Wright City, MO, formerly of Clayton, MO, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with his beloved wife Bernadine Ann Grennan Dorr by his side. He is preceded in death by his parents L. William Dorr and Lorraine Stock Mitzi Dorr of Clayton, MO. He is survived by his brother L. William Dorr Jr. (Marta); his 3 step children, Rhonda Colombo (John), Stephanie Colbert (Dave) and David Andrews. Also survived by many cousins and friends. Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd., on Wednesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. Visitation at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019