James Byron Kinamore
Kinamore, James Byron

Born on May 28, 1958 and passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Line (Oakley); daughter Hope; mother, Phyllis Kinamore; sister, Patricia (John) Talley; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. His father, Byron, preceded him in death.

In addition to his interests in hiking, travel, genealogy and gardening, Jim had a large library that spanned a wide variety of subjects. Jim never met a stranger and loved swapping stories with and educating the people he encountered. He always shared with friends and family his deep knowledge of many different musical genres and musicians. A conversation with Jim was always enlightening.

Services: A Memorial Mass and celebration of Jim's life will take place in October. If a memorial gift is desired, please remember Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church (mhtstl.org); or the Ozark Land Trust (ozarklandtrust.org).



