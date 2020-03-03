|
Hughes, James C.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Hughes (nee McDermott); dear father of Amy (David) Werner, Christopher and Patrick Hughes; our dear grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., March 6, 9 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or . Visitation Thurs. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020