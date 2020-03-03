St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James C. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James C. Hughes Obituary

Hughes, James C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann Hughes (nee McDermott); dear father of Amy (David) Werner, Christopher and Patrick Hughes; our dear grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Fri., March 6, 9 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or . Visitation Thurs. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now