James Charles Schuff

Service Information
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO
63129
(314)-892-5691
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Catherine Laboure
Sappington, MO
Obituary
Schuff, James Charles

Feb. 4, 2020. Loving and devoted husband of Dixie Lee Schuff; beloved father of Deborah Jean (Carle) Spriggs, David Anthony Schuff, Rebecca (Michael) Schweiss, Elizabeth Ann Schuff, and late Charles Michael (Sherry) Schuff; brother of Robert (Veronica) Schuff, Nancy (Gene) Schmitt; grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle and friend of many.

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Mon., Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine Laboure (Sappington) on Tues., Feb. 11 at 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be given to or . feyfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020
