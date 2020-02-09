Schuff, James Charles

Feb. 4, 2020. Loving and devoted husband of Dixie Lee Schuff; beloved father of Deborah Jean (Carle) Spriggs, David Anthony Schuff, Rebecca (Michael) Schweiss, Elizabeth Ann Schuff, and late Charles Michael (Sherry) Schuff; brother of Robert (Veronica) Schuff, Nancy (Gene) Schmitt; grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, great uncle and friend of many.

Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Mon., Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine Laboure (Sappington) on Tues., Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.