|
|
Vaughan, James Craft of Frontenac, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Brother of William C. Vaughan and Virginia (Roger) Fagerberg; cousin, uncle, greatuncle and friend to many; preceded in death by parents William H. and Frances Vaughan and brother Alfred J. Vaughan. Jim was a Ladue High School graduate, was employed at Boyd's Clothing Store, served in combat in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, and was a member of Kirkwood Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Moolah Shriners, Clayton Ladue Rotary Club and Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church. Services: Funeral Service Mon., June 10, 12:30 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Kirkwood. Interment National Cemetery. Visitation Sun. 1-8 p.m. and Mon. 12-12:30 p.m. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 5 to June 9, 2019