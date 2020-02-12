Anderson, James D.

Asleep in Jesus, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Norma E. Anderson (nee Powers); dear father of Scott D. (Lisa) Anderson, Sharon Gould and Steven W. (Christy) Anderson; proud grandfather of Tyler (Gabi) Anderson, Heather Anderson, Brendan

(Dianna) Gould, Erin Gould, Nathan Anderson and Noelle Anderson; dear friend to many.

Jim worked at Monsanto for over 30 years and Peabody Coal. He was an avid golfer and a former president of Greenbriar Hills Country Club. He had a passion for trains and enjoyed model railroading. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services: Memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield 63017, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the church or Lutheran Senior Services. Visitation at church, Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.