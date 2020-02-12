James D. Anderson

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest Sympathies. Blessings to all the Family"
    - Sharon & Norm Hild
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
14088 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
14088 Clayton Road
Chesterfield, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Anderson, James D.

Asleep in Jesus, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 84.

Beloved husband of Norma E. Anderson (nee Powers); dear father of Scott D. (Lisa) Anderson, Sharon Gould and Steven W. (Christy) Anderson; proud grandfather of Tyler (Gabi) Anderson, Heather Anderson, Brendan

(Dianna) Gould, Erin Gould, Nathan Anderson and Noelle Anderson; dear friend to many.

Jim worked at Monsanto for over 30 years and Peabody Coal. He was an avid golfer and a former president of Greenbriar Hills Country Club. He had a passion for trains and enjoyed model railroading. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Services: Memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 14088 Clayton Road, Chesterfield 63017, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to the church or Lutheran Senior Services. Visitation at church, Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of service. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.