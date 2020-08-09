1/1
James D. Miller
{ "" }
Miller, James D.

90, of Bloomington, Indiana, died peacefully on August 2, 2020. With him were his daughter Valerie, and the love of family and friends kept distant by the pandemic.

Jim grew up in Wisconsin, completed undergraduate studies the U. of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a Ph.D. at Indiana University. He had an internationally recognized scientific career in the fields of hearing, deafness and speech communication, spending more than 40 years at Central Institute for the Deaf in St. Louis and 15 years with Communication Disorders Technology in Bloomington.

He is survived by his former wife Dolores, daughters Valerie and Lucia (David Hanlon) of St. Louis, son Harry of New York City, and granddaughter Rose Hoffman of Los Angeles. https://sites.google.com/a/indianagreenburials.com/home/obituaries



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
