Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
4900 Ringer Rd.
View Map
Works, James D. Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Linda F. Works (nee Murphy), the late Linda A. Works (nee Caruso) and fiance and life partner to Toni May; dear father of David (Julia) and Mary Works; dear grandfather of Grace, Matthew, Rachel and James.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel., 10151 Gravois, Thursday, September 26, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Memorial Mass Friday, September 27, 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque (4900 Ringer Rd., 63129), followed by a luncheon to be held at the parish Fellowship Hall.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
