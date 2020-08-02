1/1
James Daniel Cullen
{ "" }
Cullen, James Daniel

Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 at the age of 95; beloved husband of Joyce Marie (nee Jackson); dear father of Lynn (Mark) Walsh; James (Lisa) Cullen, Jr.; Michael (Laurie) Cullen; Carol Cullen: loving grandfather of fourteen; great-grandfather of five; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. He was a life-long St. Louisan and a prominent attorney. He will be remembered by family and friends as the consummate gentleman who would greet all with a smile that conveyed both peace and love.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Fri., Aug. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Immacolata, 8900 Clayton Rd. Private interment at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Please visit www.k-brothers.com for more information.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of the Immacolata
Funeral services provided by
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
