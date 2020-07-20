Shoemaker, James Daniel

Jim was born in Urbana, Illinois in October 1953 to parents, Robert and Charlotte Shoemaker. He grew up in Champaign-Urbana with his three older brothers until leaving to attend New College of Florida in Sarasota, from where he graduated in 1974. Jim shared stories with his children about working for various radio stations and AV clubs throughout his twenties. His interest in music and technology persisted throughout his life. Jim graduated from the University of Illinois School of Medicine with an MD/PhD in 1984. While teaching there he met his future wife, Mary whom he moved to Saint Louis, Missouri and had three children. Jim worked as Associate Professor of Biochemistry and was the director of The Metabolic Screening Laboratory at Saint Louis University. He also served on the admissions committee for the School of Medicine. He was well known for his lab's work diagnosing rare genetic diseases in infants. Jim enjoyed boating, croquet, scrabble, biking, champagne, chocolate, answering questions on Quora, fireworks, watching rain-storms from the porch, and astronomical phenomena. Jim had a passion for genealogy and traced his ancestry back many centuries. He was a previous Governor of the Mayflower Descendants of Missouri and was looking forward to a performance of the cantata he had written to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower voyage this upcoming Thanksgiving. Jim composed two cantatas during his life entitled, Promises of God and The Mayflower Prophecy. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in University City, Missouri and The First Presbyterian Church of Alton, Illinois. Jim lived the last years of his life in Alton with his partner, Paul. He leaves behind three daughters, Kate, Laura, and Joanna, one granddaughter, Kara, two living brothers, David and Joel, his partner, Paul, and ex-wife, Mary.

Services: A Memorial Service on Zoom will be held August 1st, 2020 at 11am CST.