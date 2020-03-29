|
Sandefur, James David
Took his final bow on March 22, 2020. Beloved son of Richard and the late Marilyn Sandefur; dear brother of Kurt (Jen) Sandefur; the fun uncle of Jessica (Wes) Crawford, Matthew, and the late Kathryn Sandefur; great uncle to Heath, Vivian and Baby Crawford. Jim was a special friend to many and will be missed by all, but especially Isabel Rubio and his Godsons Alex and David Balme.
Services: Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muny or Forest Park Forever. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020