James David Sandefur

James David Sandefur Obituary

Sandefur, James David

Took his final bow on March 22, 2020. Beloved son of Richard and the late Marilyn Sandefur; dear brother of Kurt (Jen) Sandefur; the fun uncle of Jessica (Wes) Crawford, Matthew, and the late Kathryn Sandefur; great uncle to Heath, Vivian and Baby Crawford. Jim was a special friend to many and will be missed by all, but especially Isabel Rubio and his Godsons Alex and David Balme.

Services: Private family services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Muny or Forest Park Forever. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
