Eckrich, James Donald "Grandpa Big Jim"

Born July 21, 1948, passed away June 7, 2020.

Beloved father and father-in-law of James and Amy Eckrich, Jeff and Becky Eckrich, Jenny and Ray Hylton, and Mark and Adriana Lager. Amazing grandfather to Jillian, Katherine, Maria, Jack, Lauren, John, Cierra, Alen, Abby and Ben. Devoted brother and brother-in-law to Joe and Faye Eckrich, Sheila Eckrich, Pam and Ron Bub, and Pat and Joe Taylor. He joins his parents Donald and Eleanor Eckrich and recently departed brother Donald Eckrich in heaven.

Jim was born in St. Louis, MO and lived his entire life in South St. Louis City and South St. Louis County. He was a terrific father and coached numerous sports teams for all of his children. He retired from the US Postal Service in 2009, and he made the most of his retirement years. He made a lot of friends at the Arnold Recreation Center and rarely missed a game of any of his grandchildren (unless it began before 9:00 a.m.). He touched the lives of all those he met.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Siteman, the V Foundation, or a cancer related charity of your choice.