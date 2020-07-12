Mulcahy, James Donald

July 8, 2020. Dear husband of the late Martha (Purzner) Mulcahy; dear father of five children Teri (Paul) Hillyard, Donna (Gary) Seymour, Craig (Sandy) Mulcahy, Linda (Don) Wichern, and Vicki (John) Howe, dearest grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Visitation will be held Monday, July 13 from 4-8 pm at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd, (Butler Hill) 63129. Funeral to be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church 6101 Telegraph Rd., 63129 beginning at 10:00 am. Burial immediately following Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Kidney Foundation. www.kutisfuneralhomes.com