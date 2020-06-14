Burch, James Doyle

76, passed away June 8, 2020. Loving husband for 47 years of Karla (Hagensieker). Beloved father of Jonathan (Gretchen) and Stephen (Michelle). Dearest grandfather to Alexander, Elizabeth, and Adeline. Devoted son of the late Vernon and Virginia Burch. Friend to many.

Longtime CPA, including work at Kennecott Copper, Consolidated Aluminum, and Zoltek. Active member of the Missouri Athletic Club, including past president of Forever Young Club and member of Apollos.

Services: Funeral services will be held at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood. Interment at Bellefontaine Cemetery.

www.boppchapel.com