Niehoff, James Duffy age 71, died peacefully on February 25, 2019, at his home in Eureka, MO. James is survived by his wife, Tricia (Wondracheck) Niehoff; his children, Dan (Katie) Niehoff, Kate (Jamie Levinson) Niehoff, and Maggie Niehoff; and his grandchildren, Eleanor Levinson and Alexander Niehoff. James was a loving brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a member of the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame. Despite his 30-year struggle with Parkinson's disease, he loved life and enjoyed fishing, woodcarving and nature. James donated his brain to Washington University for research in hopes of helping others battling the same disease. Burial will be private. Services: A memorial service will be held on March 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Eureka. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m., and a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Louis chapter of the American Parkinson's Disease Association.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019