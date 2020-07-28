1/
James E. Baum
Baum, James E.

Sunday, July 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret A. Baum and the late Leatha A. Baum (nee Carson); dear father of Edward (Christine) Baum and Linda (William) Truccano; dear son-in-law of Jessie Zarzecki; dear step-father of Brian (Audrey) Vessels and the late Christopher Vessels; dear grandfather of 9; dear great-grandfather of 3; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, July 30, 11 a.m. until funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the charity of your choice appreciated.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
30
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
