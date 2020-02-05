St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
James E. "Jim" Burdiss

Burdiss, James E. "Jim"

passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle D. Burdiss (nee Schreiner); loving father of Bryan (Colleen) and Keri; cherished grandfather of Connor, Hope and Ciara; dear brother of Leeta Weber, Susan Miller and the late Michael Burdiss, Glenn Murdock and Dorothy Murdock; beloved son-in-law of Deanna Schreiner and the late Joseph Schreiner; dear uncle of Brett, Blake, Brooke, Blaine and Carson; beloved brother-in-law of Kim and Tom Curtis, and Joey Schreiner; beloved "Daddy" to family pets, Jake and Josie Burdiss.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the Humane Society. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020
