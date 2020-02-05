|
Burdiss, James E. "Jim"
passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Michelle D. Burdiss (nee Schreiner); loving father of Bryan (Colleen) and Keri; cherished grandfather of Connor, Hope and Ciara; dear brother of Leeta Weber, Susan Miller and the late Michael Burdiss, Glenn Murdock and Dorothy Murdock; beloved son-in-law of Deanna Schreiner and the late Joseph Schreiner; dear uncle of Brett, Blake, Brooke, Blaine and Carson; beloved brother-in-law of Kim and Tom Curtis, and Joey Schreiner; beloved "Daddy" to family pets, Jake and Josie Burdiss.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, February 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or the Humane Society. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2020