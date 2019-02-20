Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Jim" Jacobi. View Sign

Jacobi, James E. Jim Jim passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Vera Steinhoff Jacobi; dear father of Patricia Jacobi-Lamb (Mark), Marilyn Bealafeld (Mark) and Robert Jacobi (Anita); proud grandfather of six and greatgrandfather of four; loving brother of Betty Becker; brotherin-law, uncle, devoted companion of Betty Mormino, and a friend to many. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran and spent his entire career with the CB&Q/BN Railroad. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd, University City, on Saturday, February 23, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, February 22, at THE LUPTON CHAPEL from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County, MO, Honor Flight or the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

