Jacobi, James E. Jim Jim passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Vera Steinhoff Jacobi; dear father of Patricia Jacobi-Lamb (Mark), Marilyn Bealafeld (Mark) and Robert Jacobi (Anita); proud grandfather of six and greatgrandfather of four; loving brother of Betty Becker; brotherin-law, uncle, devoted companion of Betty Mormino, and a friend to many. He was a U.S. Navy WWII Veteran and spent his entire career with the CB&Q/BN Railroad. Services: The Funeral Service will be conducted at THE LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd, University City, on Saturday, February 23, at 11:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Visitation on Friday, February 22, at THE LUPTON CHAPEL from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County, MO, Honor Flight or the . A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. "Jim" Jacobi.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019