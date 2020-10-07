1/1
James E. Powers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Powers, James E.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosetta M. Powers (nee Giacomarra) for 56 years. Dear father and father-in-law of James Patrick (Jennifer) Powers and Kathleen Anne Powers (Jeremy R. Saville). Dear son of the late Edward and Mary Powers. Dear brother of Maryann and Edward. Dear grandfather of Brendan Powers. Our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Powers was a Senior Account Manager for Illinois Central Railroad for 40 years and a proud graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School Class of 1958.

Services: Visitation Fri., Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at BUCHHOLZ Mortuary WEST, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd-Chesterfield), then process to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial at 9:30 a.m. with military honors. Funeral Mass Sat., Oct. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO 63005. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr, St. Louis, MO 63114 or www.lls.org. On-line guestbook at

www.buchholzmortuary.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
08:00 - 08:45 AM
Buchholz West Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Burial
09:30 AM
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz West Mortuary
2211 Clarkson Rd
Chesterfield, MO 63017
(636) 532-2400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved