Powers, James E.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Mon., Oct. 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosetta M. Powers (nee Giacomarra) for 56 years. Dear father and father-in-law of James Patrick (Jennifer) Powers and Kathleen Anne Powers (Jeremy R. Saville). Dear son of the late Edward and Mary Powers. Dear brother of Maryann and Edward. Dear grandfather of Brendan Powers. Our dear nephew, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Powers was a Senior Account Manager for Illinois Central Railroad for 40 years and a proud graduate of Bishop DuBourg High School Class of 1958.

Visitation Fri., Oct. 9, 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at BUCHHOLZ Mortuary WEST, 2211 Clarkson Rd. (at Wilson Rd-Chesterfield), then process to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery for burial at 9:30 a.m. with military honors. Funeral Mass Sat., Oct. 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Ascension Church, 230 Santa Maria Dr., Chesterfield, MO 63005. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of James may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 1972 Innerbelt Business Center Dr, St. Louis, MO 63114 or www.lls.org.

