Smith, James E. age 79, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Harriett Smith Holmes and Thomas Smith; loving brother of Patricia S. (the late Robert) Berry and Stephen H. (Shari) Smith; dear uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., in Creve Coeur. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willows Way. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 8, 2019