St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
James E. Smith Obituary
Smith, James E. age 79, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Harriett Smith Holmes and Thomas Smith; loving brother of Patricia S. (the late Robert) Berry and Stephen H. (Shari) Smith; dear uncle, greatuncle, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., in Creve Coeur. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willows Way. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 8, 2019
